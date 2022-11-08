x
Ncaa

Jumping up: TCU makes big leap in 2nd College Football Playoff rankings

The Horned Frogs remain undefeated at 9-0 and take on the Texas Longhorns on Saturday.
Credit: AP
TCU punt returner Derius Davis (11) returns a punt for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

FORT WORTH, Texas — Moving on up! 

In the second release of the College Football Playoff rankings, the TCU Horned Frogs have jumped from the No. 7 spot to the No. 4 spot.

The second iteration of the CFP rankings came after the Horned Frogs improved to 9-0 on the season. TCU got its ninth win of the season after beating Texas Tech, 34-24, at home.

Here is a look at the entire top 25, according to the College Football Playoff committee: 

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU 
  5. Tennessee
  6. Oregon
  7. LSU
  8. Southern California
  9. Alabama
  10. Clemson
  11. Ole Miss
  12. UCLA
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. North Carolina
  16. NC State
  17. Tulane
  18. Texas
  19. Kansas State
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Illinois
  22. UCF
  23. Florida State
  24. Kentucky
  25. Washington

Last season, the four teams that were "in" and made the CFP were No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Cincinnati.

Alabama and Georgia won their respective semifinal games, and the Bulldogs beat the Crimson Tide to claim the national championship. 

Here are the teams that have qualified for the CFP since it began in 2014: 

  • Alabama: 7 times
  • Clemson: 6 times
  • Ohio State: 4 times
  • Oklahoma: 4 times
  • Georgia: 2 times
  • Notre Dame: 2 times
  • LSU: 1 time
  • Oregon: 1 time
  • Florida State: 1 time
  • Michigan: 1 time
  • Michigan State: 1 time
  • Washington: 1 time
  • Cincinnati: 1 time

UP NEXT

TCU takes on the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, Nov. 12. The game will be aired on WFAA at 6:30 p.m. College Gameday will also be in Austin for the second time this season.

