TCU football player accuses coach Gary Patterson of using N-word; other players refute, clarify

A TCU linebacker has accused head coach Gary Patterson of using a racial slur.

Dylan Jordan, a sophomore from Pittsburg, Kan., tweeted Monday afternoon about an interaction with Patterson that Jordan says took place on Sunday. Jordan recounts in his tweet that he and Patterson had a disagreement over a tweet Jordan had sent about his girlfriend. During that disagreement, Jordan says Patterson called him a "brat," and said "I'll send you back to Pitt."

When Jordan replied asking what he did wrong, Patterson allegedly said "You've been saying 'n-----' in the meeting room."

Jordan says that other players on the team asked Monday morning if the interaction had indeed taken place, and Jordan says he confirmed it. As a result, Jordan says the players boycotted TCU practice on Monday.

In response to the tweet posted by Jordan, several TCU players came to Patterson's defense, while others supported Jordan.

Artayvious Lynn posted a series of tweets explaining that Patterson's use of the word was not directed at any individual person, but rather in the context of telling players they shouldn't use the word. In a since-deleted tweet, Lynn said that "the word shouldn’t be used in any form or fashion but Dylan['s] WRONG for making it seem that" Patterson directed it at a player.