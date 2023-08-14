Texas A&M's Donovan Green out for season with ACL injury

The sophomore tight end says he's "already working for next season"

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — One of the exceptional performers from Texas A&M's 2022 signing class, Donovan Green was expected to have a significant role in the team's offense as a sophomore.

Now, his 2023 campaign is over before a single snap on the field.

On Monday, head coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed that Green will miss the upcoming football season with an ACL injury. Carter Karels of GigEm247 first reported the news on Sunday night.

Green later confirmed the news himself in a post on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.

"I suffered a season ending injury this past weekend," Green wrote. "This was not what I was expecting for this season, but I do understand God's plans are sometimes different from ours. So now I'm already working for next season and helping our team anyway possible. I want to say thank you for all the support and prayers. They are definitely motivational."

The Dickinson native quickly established himself during his true freshman season. He finished the year with 233 receiving yards over 10 games, including a pair of touchdowns.

Despite Green's absence, the Aggies still have several other options at the position. Graduate senior Max Wright is entering his sixth year with the program. He finished with a career-high 129 receiving yards over 8 games last year. Two other signees from the 2022 recruiting class, Jake Johnson and Theo Melin Öhrström, are also expected to help pick up the slack.

While Green continues to recover, Fisher says Texas A&M will make sure he stays involved with the team.

"You have to keep them engaged," Fisher said. "They're in meetings. You travel with them. You take them with you and use their advice."

Aside from Green, Fisher says the health of the team is in a good place.

"They’ve had a few nicks and knacks," the coach said. "We’ll miss a day here, miss a practice there but we’re really healthy. Probably as healthy as we’ve been on any team I’ve had in a long, long time."

The Aggies have three more weeks of practice before their first regular season game against New Mexico on September 2nd.