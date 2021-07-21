Report: Texas, Oklahoma discuss move to SEC

The move would mean the SEC grows to 16 teams, and would feature an annual Texas-Texas A&M matchup for the first time since 2011.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Big 12's two premier programs have discussed leaving the conference and joining forces with the SEC, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle.

A move to the Southeastern Conference from Texas and Oklahoma would give the conference 16 teams.

Texas spokespeople declined to comment on the report.

"Speculation always swirls around collegiate athletics. We will not address rumors or speculation," one official said.

"We want to be the only SEC program in the state of Texas."



SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey was similarly evasive when asked about the report at the conference's Media Day.

“We are only worried about the 2021 season. Somebody dropped a report from unnamed people,” he said.

For the Longhorns, such a move would pit them in the same conference as Texas A&M, and would entail an annual rivalry game for the first time since 2011.

A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork and head Jimbo Fisher expressed no interest in such a scenario.

The thrilling UT win in 2011 was the last matchup between the two programs.

Statement from UT on a potential move to the SEC:



"Speculation always swirls around collegiate athletics. We will not address rumors or speculation."



The Houston Chronicle report indicates an announcement about the potential addition of Texas and Oklahoma could be given to the rest of the league in a matter of weeks.

Any new members to the league would have to be approved by a majority of the current teams.