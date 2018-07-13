Baylor University settled a lawsuit Friday with a former student who claimed she was raped by members of the Baylor Football team in February 2012. The terms of the lawsuit were not disclosed.

The woman, listed as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, claimed she was gang raped by at least four and according to some reports as many as eight Baylor football players.

Baylor University released a statement in response to the settlement Friday afternoon.

“Baylor University understands that survivors of sexual and interpersonal violence seek resolution in many ways. In reaching a legal settlement, we acknowledge the challenges this survivor has endured and realize it’s a small step in the healing process. Under new leadership, Baylor has taken significant actions in response to past reports of sexual violence within our campus community and implemented 105 improvements to our Title IX policy, processes and procedures. We remain steadfast in our commitment to properly respond to incidents of sexual assault, interpersonal violence and harassment.”

In 2017, Baylor announced it had fully implemented the 105 recommendations made by outside law firm Pepper Hamilton in the wake of the university’s sexual assault scandal.

Head Football Coach, Art Briles, University President, Ken Starr, and Athletic Director, Ian McCaw, were all fired in 2016 when details of the alleged sexual assault coverup first surfaced.

