Bears for Leadership Reform, a group formed in the wake of the sexual assault scandal at Baylor, called for the resignation of all regents involved in the handling of the scandal, in a Thursday press release.

BLR also urged the Baylor administration and the Board of Regents to "come clean" about all the issues and board actions during and following the Pepper Hamilton report that was issued in 2016.

The 13-page document was a summary of the Philadelphia law firm's findings, but the full report was never released.

The entire press release can be read below.

An email sent to Baylor Thursday seeking comment had not received a reply as of 12:30 p.m.

