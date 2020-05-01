BELTON, Texas — Texas Elite Pole Vaulting Club out of Killeen hosted its 11th annual Expo Explosion pole vaulting competition. The meet welcomed pole vaulters of all levels, starting from children who have never jumped before to masters as old as 83. The event started with just 77 athletes and this year had 390 vaulters.

Olympic hopefuls made the trip to Central Texas to compete in the expo. It is one of the qualifying meets for the New Balance Indoor Nationals in New York City.

"We are one of just two pole vaulting only qualifier meets," Texas Elite Pole Vault Club owner Jack Champan said.

Young athletes come out to Bell County to participate in this meet because it can offer some of the toughest competition they face all year.

"I don't see competition this tough during the normal school year," Madison Gawthorp said. "It's really fun to see all these professional vaulters, and compete against the best of the best."

The event ran Jan. 3-4, results are posted on their website: https://expoexplosion.com/