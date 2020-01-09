New energy brings line experience to linebackers in 2020 | Baylor Breakdown

The linebackers could be the most dominant unit on Baylor's defense in 2020.

WACO, Texas — The linebacker core at Baylor is something that excited new head coach Dave Aranda.

"The linebacker position, as it's kind of coming together, is going to be a strong, strong unit," Aranda said.

Associate Head Coach Joey McGuire will now coach outside linebackers while Defensive Coordinator Ron Roberts will oversee the inside backers.

Under McGuire's leadership, the Baylor defensive line led the Big 12 Conference in sacks (10 ahead of 2nd-place Oklahoma) and produced the 2019 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in James Lynch.

"I learned so much from Coach (Frank) Okam, I learned so much from Coach (Matt) Rhule because he was a D-Line guy," McGuire said. "I think it's only going to help with the linebackers, because the jack linebacker, that boundary linebacker, is going to rush the quarterback a lot. So, I think some of the things we did upfront that helped create 46 sacks are only going to help that guy."

McGuire moving to coach the position may be the most exciting change at linebacker this season for the Bears. McGuire's phone did ring during the off-season after Rhule's departure for the NFL, but he decided to stay in Waco and join Aranda's staff.

Now, he said he gets the chance to continue improving as a coach.

"I felt like I was going to learn from Coach Aranda," McGuire said. "I mean, he's been at some incredible places and had some great success. So, I mean in every part, the recruiting side to the X's and O's, you're learning that every single day."

It's more than Aranda, too. Roberts is a veteran defensive coach and offensive coordinator. Larry Fedora is a former head coach at Southern Miss and North Carolina. The pair brings a lot of unique perspective to Waco.

A perspective that will help with stars at linebacker in 2020.

"Terrel (Bernard) is seeing everything before it happens," Aranda said.

As young guys, including Temple High School grad Ashton Logan, get their chance to have an impact as the Bears chase a Big 12 title.

"It's only going to help them in being productive sacking the quarterback," McGuire said.

Baylor opens the 2020 season September 12 against Louisiana Tech. A kick time has not yet been announced.