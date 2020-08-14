New Texas hunting and fishing licenses go on sale Saturday for 2020-2021 season

In the latest change driven by the current public health situation, the outdoor annual is all-digital for the upcoming season.

TEXAS, USA — The beginning of a new hunting season is coming soon and the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department is reminding hunters and anglers that current year Texas hunting and fishing licenses (except the year-from-purchase all-water package) expire at the end of August.

New licenses for the 2020-2021 season go on sale Saturday, Aug. 15.

Each year, Texans purchase more than 2.4 million hunting and fishing licenses and directly fund a multitude of conservation efforts and recreational opportunities, according to a TPWD news release. Projects funded, in part, by license sales include fish stocking, wildlife management, habitat restoration, public hunting leases, river fishing access and Texas Game Wardens.

Anyone can purchase a variety of licenses online through the TPWD website, by phone or in person, at more than 1,700 retailers across Texas. Anyone planning to buy their license from a TPWD law enforcement office or Austin headquarters are reminded to make an advance appointment. Walk-ins are not currently being accepted, the release said.

Those wishing to buy a license can use the new expedited checkout process, which speeds up repurchasing the same license bought in recent years.

Customers can also access their licenses in several ways

An electronic photo of one’s license

An emailed receipt from the license purchase

One’s account in the online license sales system

Via license lookup in the Outdoor Annual app or in the My Texas Hunt Harvest app. Hunters and anglers must still have a physical license for any activities requiring tags and stamps.

In the latest change driven by the current public health situation, the outdoor annual is all-digital for the upcoming season. Hunting and fishing regulations for the 2020-21 season can be found on the Outdoor Annual mobile app or through the online version of the Outdoor Annual.

Once downloaded, the app works without internet connectivity allowing hunters and anglers to view regulations in even the most remote locations. Other features include license lookup, location-based functionality such as “Hunting Seasons and Regulations by Location,” “Where to Fish,” and more. The Outdoor Annual website offers the option to download and print all or select pages of the Outdoor Annual.

The My Texas Hunt Harvest app, which can be accessed through the Outdoor Annual app, enables electronic submission of mandatory harvest reports, including alligator gar harvest reporting. The app also allows hunters to complete their on-site registration for many TPWD public hunting lands. Hunters can hunt on more than one million acres of public land with the purchase of an annual public hunting permit.

When making their purchase, license buyers can add a donation of $1, $5, $10 or $20 to help support the Hunters for the Hungry program or the Fund for Veterans Assistance. Donations to the Hunters for the Hungry program provide hunters with a way to donate legally harvested deer to participating processors. The processed meat goes to local food banks to feed Texas families in need.

Donations to the Fund for Veterans Assistance program provide grants to veteran service organizations and nonprofit charitable institutions, assisting veterans and their families at the community level throughout Texas.