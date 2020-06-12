Texans drop to 4-8 with 26-20 loss to Colts at NRG

Houston was driving late for what may have been a winning score when a turnover ended hopes of a comeback.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans' two-game winning stream came to an end Sunday with a 26-20 loss to their division-rival Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium.

The Texans had a chance to take the lead with about 90 seconds left when they had second down from the Indy 2. Deshaun Watson fumbled a low snap and Anthony Walker pounced on it to seal the win.

Houston was coming off back-to-back wins over New England and Detroit. Indy lost last Sunday to Tennessee.

Below are game highlights.

First half

Indianapolis got on the board first with a Phillip Rivers 21-yard TD pass to TY Hilton on the opening drive. 7-0 Colts.

Houston came right back with as Deshaun Watson took it in himself from 11 yards out. 7-7.

Before the Texans first touchdown, Watson showed his unbelievable escape ability on this pass to Keke Coutee.

With the Colts leading 14-10, Phillip Rivers gave the Colts a two-score lead with this pass to Jonathan Taylor good for 39 yards and the score. At that point, it was 21-10 Colts.

For Houston's JJ Watt, it's another day of rewriting the record books.

With that sack, #Texans DE @JJWatt has passed three players to move into 31st place on the NFL’s all-time sack list with 101.0. Watt has also recorded his 24th career game with at least three tackles for loss, which is the most since TFLs began being tracked in 1999. pic.twitter.com/NmPIxh0GIY — Texans PR (@TexansPR) December 6, 2020

Houston closed the gap with this David Johnson run. 21-17 Colts.

The teams closed out the first half by trading field goals. Colts led at the break, 24-20.

Second half

The Texans came into the game light at wide receiver. In the second half, we learned the team got a little lighter as Brandin Cooks was being evaluated for a concussion.

#Texans Injury Update: #13 WR Brandin Cooks is being evaluated for a concussion.#INDvsHOU — Texans PR (@TexansPR) December 6, 2020

There had been no scoring in the second half until midway through, when Watson was sacked in Houston's end zone for a safety. 26-20 Indy.

With the Texans just a couple yards from tying it and taking the lead with an extra point, this happened. And the Colts won, 26-20.