Cowboys handily defeat Eagles 41-21 to take early NFC East lead

ARLINGTON, Texas — As coach Jimmy Johnson said during a hall of fame ring ceremony at halftime, "How 'bout them Cowboys?"

Dallas handily defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 41-21 in front of a crowd of over 93,000 at AT&T Stadium on Monday night.

The Cowboys are now 2-1 on the season and have taken an early lead in the NFC East.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott and tight end Dalton Schultz each scored two touchdowns as the team led throughout most of the game.

Quarterback Dak Prescott finished the game with 238 yards passing and three touchdowns in his first game at home since his season-ending ankle injury last year.

Along with his two touchdowns, Elliott had 95 rushing yards, while fellow back Tony Pollard had 60 yards.

Schultz led receivers with six catches and 80 receiving yards to go with his two touchdowns.

The Dallas defense held its ground against the Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts, picking him off twice.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs got his third interception of the season and ran it in for a defensive touchdown at the start of the third quarter.