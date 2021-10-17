Cowboys QB Dak Prescott injured on final play of win at Patriots, ruled right calf strain

Prescott was injured as CeeDee Lamb caught a 35-yard pass for a touchdown in overtime.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a right calf strain on the final play of the win against the New England Patriots on Sunday, according to the team.

In overtime, Prescott threw a 35-yard pass to receiver CeeDee Lamb for a touchdown and the team's first win at New England since 1987.

Prescott could be seen limping as he walked off the field and into the tunnel after the overtime win.

“On the last throw. Came down funny. Great timing going into the bye week... (smirks)... y’all can have fun with this one.”



"On the last throw. Came down funny. Great timing going into the bye week..." Prescott said after the game.

He will be further evaluated on Monday.

The Cowboys QB finished with 445 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Luckily for the Cowboys, the team heads into its bye week for extra time to nurse the injury.