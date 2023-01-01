Cowboys can clinch NFC East title with win, Eagles loss in last week of season

Week 18 just got a lot more interesting for Dallas.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Editor's note: This story has been updated with the kickoff times for the Cowboys and Eagles this Sunday.

Michael Scott from the "The Office" said it best: "Well, well, well, how the turn tables..."

In the final week of the regular season, the Dallas Cowboys will be playing for more than just pride after already clinching a playoff spot -- a lot more, in fact.

The Cowboys (12-4) will now have a chance to clinch the NFC East title and a home playoff game when they play against the Washington Commanders in Week 18.

However, they'll still need help.

The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) still lead the division after this week, but thanks to two recent losses (one of them to the Cowboys), they're now fighting to keep that lead and the title heading into Week 18.

By beating Philly and the Tennessee Titans in the past two weeks, the Cowboys have given themselves a chance to move up in the playoff picture from the fifth seed to a division winner, which guarantees a home game.

Aside from needing to beat the Commanders, the Cowboys need the New York Giants to win against the Eagles.

If the Cowboys beat the Commanders next week, and the Giants beat the Eagles, Dallas will win the NFC East.



The flip side of that coin? The Giants are now locked into the NFC’s #6 seed. So they don’t have a ton of motivation to go beat Philly next week. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) January 1, 2023

It will be interesting to see how the Giants handle Week 18 after they clinched a playoff spot when they beat the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. New York is locked into the sixth seed, which means their last game of the regular season doesn't matter much to them.

The status of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will also be in question through this week as he continues to deal with a shoulder injury. Philly has lost its last two games with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew under center.

The kickoff times for this Sunday's games were announced on Monday afternoon. The Cowboys-Commanders and Giants-Eagles games are both scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT.