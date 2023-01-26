Cowboys' Dan Quinn to remain as defensive coordinator

Quinn had reportedly interviewed for head coaching positions at Arizona, Denver and Indianapolis.

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys have their first win of their offseason.

Highly coveted defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will remain with the Cowboys for the 2023 season, a front office source confirmed to WFAA. Head coach Mike McCarthy later confirmed to reporters that Quinn was staying.

Quinn had reportedly interviewed for open head coaching positions with the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts.

A team source told WFAA that Quinn informed interested teams that he was staying with Dallas.

ESPN's Ed Werder reported that he spoke with Quinn, who said, "Unfinished business here in Dallas... my complete focus is helping the team play championship ball in 2023."

The Cowboys defense is coming off a 2022 season in which the group led the league in turnovers and were third in sacks.

Dallas' defense was credited as the main reason the team stayed within striking distance during last weekend's divisional round loss to the San Francisco 49ers. A week prior, the defense held Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in check as the Cowboys won in the wild card round.

Quinn's announcement that he was staying comes just hours after the team released a list of coaches who would not be returning for the 2023 season.