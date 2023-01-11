Cowboys played in four of the five most-watched games of the 2022 regular season

Viewership stats showed the Cowboys' superior presence on television in 2022.

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys fans, the numbers don't lie.

As a Super Bowl-starved franchise, every year there seems to be questions by fans as to why not much changes with the team when it comes to how things are run.

Well, why should it?

Data released by NFL Media on Wednesday showed why drastic change hasn't come to Dallas.

The Cowboys still hold all the viewership power.

In a report of the 2022 regular season viewership stats, the data showed that the Cowboys participated in four of the five most-watched games of the season.

2022 NFL Regular Season Media Viewership Stats: pic.twitter.com/3ZzeQzFj67 — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) January 11, 2023

The stats combined both television and digital viewership.

The most-watched game (42.1 million viewers) was the Thanksgiving Day matchup between the Cowboys and the New York Giants.

Here is the rest of the top five list:

Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving Day) - 31.9 million

Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers - 29.2 million

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cowboys (Week 16) - 27.8 million

Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings - 27.7 million

According to the data, the average viewership per NFL game this season was 16.7 million.

With the playoffs beginning this weekend, the Cowboys will have another shot at topping the viewership numbers -- if they can get past the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Cowboys and Bucs play their wild card game on Monday, Jan. 16, in a primetime matchup on Monday Night Football.