Dallas Cowboys legends DeMarcus Ware, Chuck Howley enshrined into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Zach Thomas, a Texas native who briefly played for the Cowboys, was inducted, too. Ware, Howley and Thomas bring Dallas' Hall of Fame representatives to 32.

CANTON, Ohio — Three former Dallas Cowboys players were enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

The members of the Class of 2023 who have been Cowboys were: DeMarcus Ware, Chuck Howley and Zach Thomas.

Ware was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys 11th overall in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He played for the Cowboys from 2005 to 2013, then he went to the Denver Broncos until he retired. He finished his career with 654 tackles, 138.5 sacks, 35 forced fumbles and three interceptions.

Chuck Howley was a five-time All-Pro linebacker and Super Bowl VI champion who played the majority of his NFL career with the Cowboys from 1961 to 1973. He is also the only player in NFL history with a Super Bowl MVP honor while on the losing team. He recorded two interceptions and a forced fumble during a 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl V.

Zach Thomas is a Pampa, Texas, native who went to Texas Tech and was drafted in the fifth round of the 1996 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins, where he played until 2007. Thomas then went to the Dallas Cowboys for one season in 2008. Thomas retired from the NFL in May of 2010 after signing a one-day ceremonial contract with the Miami Dolphins.

How many Dallas Cowboys are in the Hall of Fame?

With the additions of Ware, Howley and Thomas, the Dallas Cowboys now have 32 representatives in the Hall of Fame. They are:

Bill Parcells (2003-06)

Bob Hayes (1965-1974)

Bob Lilly (1961-1974)

Charles Haley (1992-96)

Cliff Harris (1970-1979)

Deion Sanders (1995-99)

Drew Pearson (1973-1983)

Emmitt Smith (1990-2002)

Forrest Gregg (1971)

Gil Brandt (1960-1988)

Harold Carmichael (1984)

Herb Adderley (1970-1972)

Jackie Smith (1978)

Jerry Jones (1989-present)

Jimmy Johnson (1989-1993)

Lance Alworth (1971-1972)

Larry Allen (1994-2005)

Mel Renfro (1964-1977)

Michael Irvin (1988-1999)

Mike Ditka (1969-1972)

Randy White (1975-1988)

Rayfield Wright (1967-1979)

Roger Staubach (1969-1979)

Terrell Owens (2006-08)

Tex Schramm (1960-1989)

Tom Landry (1960-1988)

Tommy McDonald (1964)

Tony Dorsett (1977-1987)

Troy Aikman (1989-2000)

DeMarcus Ware (2005-2013)

Chuck Howley (1961-1973)

Zach Thomas (2008)