Cowboys legend Drew Pearson gets the call from Hall of Fame Saturday

The long, arduous wait for enshrinement in Canton has ended.

Dallas Cowboys legend Drew Pearson flew to Tampa Bay Friday with his grandson and awaited a knock on the door that changed his life. He was selected into the Hall of Fame Saturday evening.

It was just over a year ago that Pearson was very publicly disappointed by the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he wasn't included in the special 20-member class that was to commemorate 100 years of the NFL. Pearson had family members, friends, and media at his home, ready to pop the champagne and celebrate his induction into the Hall of Fame. But the call never came.

Saturday changed that. Pearson was named as the only player finalist for the senior committee in 2021. As such, his induction was expected to be a lock.

Even still, the Cowboys legend played it safe, after the disappointment of last year, choosing not to say much in the days leading up to his trip to Tampa. He waited in his hotel room along with all the other finalists and hoped to hear a knock on his door from Hall of Fame President David Baker.

And that knock came!