The Dallas Cowboys have released veteran kicker Brett Maher. Kai Forbath has been signed to replace him for the final three games of the 2019 season.

Forbath, who has had seven different stops around the NFL in his nine-year career, including starting with Cowboys in 2011, has made 85.8% of his field goals throughout his career.

Maher had a mercurial season, featuring multiple 60+ yard field goals but also several key misses from short range. Overall, he had hit just 20 of his 30 field goal attempts in 2019.

Forbath hasn't kicked for a full season since 2017 with the Minnesota Vikings, when he connected on 32 of 38 field-goal attempts, for an 84.2% success rate. In 2018 he played in three games for the Jacksonville Jaguars, hitting on four of five field goals.

This season, he had a one-game stay with the New England Patriots, where he hit his one field goal attempt from 23 yards.

Forbath's career-long field goal is 57 yards.

