The Dallas Cowboys released on Friday a video response to the protests taking place across the country.

Demonstrations have continued for more than a week since the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

"Our hearts are burning with anger and sadness. Racism and hatred have to stop," the Dallas Cowboys said on the video. "We have to come together to change the system."

The video will be "the first in a series" that shows the talks that "have served to educate the organization and its players on the magnitude of the systemic problem of racism," according to a news release.

"Protest creates a conversation that strikes questions that have to be answered," Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says on the video.

A Cowboys spokesperson wrote that the program was started by the players two years ago.

RELATED: Dak Prescott 'disgusted and unsettled' over George Floyd death; says he will pledge $1M

The Dallas Cowboys organization released the video showing conversations between players and community leaders, including Dallas County judges and the former Dallas police chief.

"Are we having tough discussions? Yes. No one likes talking about race," said David Brown, the former Dallas police chief.

The Cowboys organization said the death of Floyd and others shows why the group needs to talk about social injustice in the United States.

"If we come together, if we see our neighbors as we see ourselves and we all believe in helping one another, then social justice is impossible," Prescott said.

Full video:

More on WFAA: