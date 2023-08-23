Frisco police arrest Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams

Frisco police confirmed that Williams, a second-year player for the Cowboys, was arrested on two charges.

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was arrested on charges of drug possession and unlawful carrying of a weapon, officials said.

Williams was arrested Sunday in Collin County, according to jail records.

Frisco police confirmed that Williams was arrested.

His charges were possession of a controlled substance under one gram and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to online jail records. Police said the substance was THC.

The controlled substance charge is a state jail felony under Texas law, while the gun charge is a misdemeanor.

The Cowboys provided a statement on the arrest, saying:

"The organization has no comment or statement to make at this point, but fair to report that the organization is aware and addressing with Sam directly while the legal process continues."

Williams, a second-year player who played in the Cowboys' preseason game Saturday in Seattle, posted a total bond of $1,500, according to online records.

This isn't the first time Williams has been arrested this year.

In January, he turned himself in on a warrant for reckless driving, according to jail records.

Williams was involved in a crash in Plano on Dec. 22. Police said Williams was driving a black Corvette southbound on Preston Road around 2:15 p.m. when he collided with a black Infiniti that was going northbound and attempting to turn onto Towne Square Drive, near SH 121.

Police said both Williams and the other driver, who police said was 71 years old, were taken to a hospital as a precaution. They didn't appear to have serious injuries, police said.

Police said Williams was going 98 mph in a 55 mph zone, and said that the accident would not have happened if he had been driving slower.

Williams is expected to contribute along the defensive line for Dallas this season. He was part of the Cowboys' rotation throughout the 2022 season, finishing with 15 tackles and four sacks.

The Cowboys chose Williams in the second round with the 56th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played college football at Ole Miss.