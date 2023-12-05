Cowboys 2023 schedule: When and where Dallas will play this season

The Cowboys enlisted the help of Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan to announce the weekly matchups.

DALLAS — Well, it's time Dallas Cowboys fans. The 2023 season schedule has been released.

The full NFL schedule was revealed on Thursday night and showed when the Cowboys will be playing their games in 2023.

In familiar fashion, Dallas will open their regular season against the New York Giants on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 7:20 p.m.

Here is the Dallas Cowboys 2023 schedule (all times in CT):

Week 1 (Sept. 10): at New York Giants - 7:20 p.m.

Week 2 (Sept. 17): New York Jets - 3:25 p.m.

Week 3 (Sept. 24): at Arizona Cardinals - 3:25 p.m.

Week 4 (Oct. 1): New England Patriots - 3:25 p.m.

Week 5 (Oct. 8): at San Francisco 49ers - 7:20 p.m.

Week 6 (Oct. 16): at Los Angeles Chargers - 7:15 p.m. (Monday)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8 (Oct. 29): Los Angeles Rams - 12 p.m.

Week 9 (Nov. 5): at Philadelphia Eagles - 3:25 p.m.

Week 10 (Nov. 12): New York Giants - 3:25 p.m.

Week 11 (Nov. 19): at Carolina Panthers - 12 p.m.

Week 12 (Nov. 23): Washington Commanders - 3:30 p.m. (Thanksgiving Day)

Week 13 (Nov. 30): Seattle Seahawks - 7:15 p.m. (Thursday)

Week 14 (Dec. 10): Philadelphia Eagles - 7:20 p.m.

Week 15 (Dec. 17): at Buffalo Bills - 3:25 p.m.

Week 16 (Dec. 24): at Miami Dolphins - 3:25 p.m.

Week 17 (Dec. 30): Detroit Lions - 7:15 p.m. (Saturday)

Week 18: at Washington Commanders - TBD

The Cowboys have six primetime games this season, including a Monday night matchup at the Los Angeles Chargers.

To help ring in the new schedule, the Cowboys released a video starring Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, along with current and former players.

In the video, current players like Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb and legends such as Michael Irvin and Emmitt Smith auditioned for a role in Sheridan's hit series.

The team said a limited number of single-game standing-room only tickets are now on sale. Click here for more.