Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hasn’t softened his stance after being publicly critical of his coaching staff in the wake of the Cowboys loss on Sunday to the New England Patriots.

"It's frustrating just to be reminded that some of the fundamentals of football and coaching were what beat us out there today," Jones said after the loss.

He reiterated that feeling Tuesday on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan.

“When you’re general manager, which I am, those coaches are out there at my ultimate decision," Jones said Tuesday.

Despite the public coaching criticism that is generally out of character for Jones, he says he did not consider making a head coaching change.

“The answer is no, period,” Jones said.

He added that reports claiming Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett could land with the New York Giants if he was fired had no bearing on his actions.

When asked specifically about special teams, Jones pointed out the “inexperience” the club has in terms of coaching in that area. Special teams coach Keith O’Quinn is in his first year at that post. He was previously an offensive assistant on Garrett’s staff.

Jones said because this is a short week, he hasn’t had any meetings with Garrett as he normally would. Jones says the remedy for all of this is right in front of them.

The Cowboys must win against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday in Arlington.

The team has to "come out and play very well against an outstanding Buffalo team,” Jones said. “We got a chance to get this taste out of our mouths by playing well against Buffalo.”

Jones has no issue with Garrett opting to not go for it on the fourth with six minutes left against the Patriots. Of those decisions, Jones said “when they work I love them. When they don’t, I don’t.”

Highlights from Jones on the radio:

Jones said the tripping calls that the league has admitted were incorrectly called are just part of the game.

Jones confirmed what many expected about linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. He will not be available this week and that’s all Jones would say on the issue.

Jones says receiver Amari Cooper is fighting through “various nicks physically,” but doesn’t have a “fundamental limitation.”

