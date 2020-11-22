Dallas Cowboys get third win of the season in Minnesota, 31-28

Andy Dalton was back at quarterback this Sunday.

Andy Dalton was back as the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys Sunday as the team beat the Minnesota Vikings by three, 31-28 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Fourth quarter

Kirk Cousins throws to Adam Thielen for a touchdown. Kick is good. 21-16 Minnesota.

Dallas gets penalized for roughing the kicker.

Tony Pollard runs for 42 yards for a touchdown to give Dallas the lead again. A trick play handoff from Dalton to Elliott to Lamb gets the two-point conversion to put Dallas ahead by three, 24-21.

Kirk Cousins turns around and launches a 39-yard pass to Justin Jefferson to answer with a touchdown of their own. Minnesota is ahead again, 28-24.

Dallas goes three-and-out. Minnesota gets the ball at its own 15-yard line after returning a punt.

Minnesota goes three-and-out. Dallas returns it to its own 39-yard line.

Elliott breaks through for an 18-yard run for the first down.

Elliott has now rushed for 101 yards this game - his first 100-yard rushing game all season.

Dalton throws to Cooper to convert on fourth down with two minutes left to go in the game.

Dalton throws to Elliott to get the Cowboys to the 5-yard line with 1:50 to go.

Elliott runs to the 1-yard line on the 10th play of Dallas' drive. 1:43 remaining.

Andy Dalton throws to a wide-open Dalton Schultz for the touchdown. Kick is good, putting Dallas up 31-28 with 1:37 left in the game.

Kirk Cousins almost throws an interception on fourth down to give Dallas the ball back with 1:18 left.

Dallas wins 31-28.

Third quarter

Minnesota scores with 9-and-a-half minutes left, making it 16-14 Dallas.

Cowboys go three-and-out.

Second quarter

Dalton throws an interception. Minnesota has the ball.

Minnesota fakes a punt on 4th and 10 and gets called back for an illegal motion penalty. 4th down is repeated. Thy punt for real the second time. Dallas returns the ball to its own 38.

Dallas gets penalized for illegal blocking in the back.

Dalton hits Michael Gallup for a long pass to set up a red zone possession with five-and-a-half minutes left in the half.

Dalton throws a deep-corner end zone touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb. Kick from Zuerlein is good. 13-7 Dallas.

Minnesota goes three-and-out on its next possession.

Dallas fails to convert on 4th and 1 and Minnesota takes over with less than two minutes left in the half.

Minnesota turns the ball over on a fumble with 49 seconds left in the half.

Dalton throws a long pass to Amari Cooper to place Dallas in the red zone for the second time this half.

Zuerlein hits a 19-yard field goal to put Dallas up 16-7 with two seconds left in the half.

The score at halftime is 16-7 Dallas.

First quarter

Minnesota Vikings win the toss and defer to the second half. Cowboys ball to start.

Cowboys go three-and-out after two short runs and a missed pass from Dalton to CeeDee Lamb.

Minnesota fumbles the punt return but recovers it.

Minnesota fumbles again. Dallas recovers.

Dalton capitalizes on the fumble recovery and passes to Ezekiel Elliott for a touchdown. Kick from Greg Zuerlein is blocked. 6-0 Dallas.