NFL playoff schedule: When do the Dallas Cowboys play the San Francisco 49ers?

After the Cowboys' win over the Bucs on Monday night, the schedule for the divisional round is now set.

DALLAS — Yep, the Dallas Cowboys won a playoff game.

Now what?

Well, they keep on playing, of course! We know, we know... it's been awhile.

After beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, the Cowboys will now be heading to San Francisco to take on the 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The game is scheduled for next Sunday, Jan. 22, at 5:30 p.m. CT. at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The schedule for the divisional round had already been mostly set ahead of Monday night's game. The 49ers were awaiting the winner between the Cowboys and Bucs.

On Saturday, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs will begin the divisional round action at 3:30 p.m. CT. And right after that, the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles will face off at 7:15 p.m. CT.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will kick off on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

The Cowboys-49ers game will be a rematch of last season's wildcard matchup, where Dallas fell 23-17 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

While the Cowboys won easily against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it will most likely be a different story against the 49ers.