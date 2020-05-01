DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys organization confirmed Sunday night it will not renew head coach Jason Garrett's contract.

"The Dallas Cowboys announced tonight that the team would not seek a new agreement on a contract extension with Head Coach Jason Garrett.

“We are extremely grateful to Jason Garrett for his more than 20 years of service to the Dallas Cowboys as a player, assistant coach and head coach,” said Cowboys Owner and General Manager Jerry Jones.

“His level of commitment, character and dedication to this organization has been outstanding at every stage of his career. In his nine full years as a head coach, he guided our team to three division championships while also having them in position to play for the NFC East title in the last game of the year in four other seasons. His tenure of leadership will be characterized by his ability to produce teams that always played with great effort, emotion and passion, and he represented our organization with great pride, loyalty and respect.

“Jason Garrett’s legacy with the Dallas Cowboys will always be that of someone who strived for greatness every day that he walked through the door, and as someone who instilled the virtues of enthusiasm, hard work and appreciation for the profession in all of the men who played with him and for him.”

“He is, and always will remain, a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys family, and his contributions to the organization are greatly appreciated.”

Multiple sources, including ESPN and FOX Sports, reported the news earlier Sunday.

Saturday, multiple sources told the Associated Press that the Cowboys were interviewing former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy for the job.

On Thursday, ESPN reported that the Cowboys were planning to move forward without Garrett.

Garrett had only two playoff wins — a 24-20 defeat of the Detroit Lions in 2014, and last year's win over the Seattle Seahawks. He never advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spent the week following the Cowboys' loss to Washington meeting with Garrett. Many felt it was Jones' way of paying respect to a coach that has been a part of the organization for nearly 30 years, almost from day one of Jones' tenure as owner of the organization.

