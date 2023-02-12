Super Bowl: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott hears boos while honored with Man of the Year award. Social media reacts to the culprit

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Last Thursday, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott won the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, which honors players for their charitable work off the field.
Prescott was named the recipient of this year's award for his work through his Faith Fight Finish (FFF) Foundation. Its main initiatives include focusing on colon cancer research, mental health and suicide prevention.
Prior to the start of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Prescott was the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, to be honored as the Man of the Year winner.
However, mixed in with cheers from the Super Bowl crowd were boos.
The culprit? Apparently, Philadelphia Eagles fans.
The Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, which, of course, leads to a mix of fans at the Super Bowl site.
But, while Eagles fans focus on their team and the Chiefs, they apparently couldn't let their disdain of the Cowboys go unchecked -- even on Super Bowl Sunday.
Here's a look at how social media reacted to the boos Prescott received for his award for his impact on the community.