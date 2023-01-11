Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital

According to the MD at Kaleida Health, the series of tests are completed and they are confident that he can safely be discharged.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday morning that safety Damar Hamlin was released from Buffalo General Hospital.

Hamlin was admitted to the Buffalo hospital on January 9 and underwent comprehensive medical evaluations. According to the staff at Kaleida Health, the series of tests were completed and they were confident that he can safely be discharged.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after a tackle in the game against the Bengals on Jan. 2 and had to be resuscitated on the field before being taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said the team is grateful that Hamlin is home and with his family. "It's felt like a long time since he's been able to be home. It's a great feeling," he said.

On whether or not Hamlin will stop by to visit the team, McDermott says it will be up to Hamlin. "You know, his health is first and foremost on our mind as far as his situation goes, and then when he feels ready, you know, we'll welcome him back as he feels ready,"

Hamlin made a quick recovery since the incident on Jan. 2. Doctors in Cincinnati said that Hamlin met a number of key milestones in his recovery. They say he has been up on his physical and occupational therapy and tolerating a regular diet. One of the doctors, Dr. William Knight said Hamlin was "doing well.”