Former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel took a look back at his turbulent time in Cleveland during a recent appearance on comedian Kevin Hart's online show, "Cold as Balls."

Hart asked Manziel what it was like to go from being the Heisman Trophy winner at Texas A&M to joining the Browns after being drafted in 2014.

“At the time, all my boys, everyone in my corner was telling me, ‘You don’t want to go to Cleveland.’ Like, ‘(Expletive) that! (Expletive) that!’ I was more optimistic about it. I looked at the players they had. I was cool with it.

“Once I landed and went to Berea, Ohio, for the first time, I was like, ‘Can I go back to college?’ I don’t know anybody. I don’t know where I’m at. It’s cold! I don’t like it. (Hart pretends to whine). That’s pretty much how it was.”

In two years and eight starts with the Browns, Manziel completed just 57% of his passes with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. His QB rating: a dismal 74.4. The Browns cut Manziel loose in early 2016 after a flurry of behavioral and addiction issues.

Looking back on his failed stint with the Browns and the NFL, Manziel told Hart:

“I didn’t know what it took. I didn’t know how much hard work you really had to put in to like be good. I just felt like when I went out that first day and I was like, ‘All right, I’m gonna go see how this thing goes.’ And it went so bad. That just compounded into my home life.

“If I’m not doing good at what my job is and what love, then how can I go home and be happy about other things that are going on?”

After two years away from pro football, Manziel is currently trying to resurrect his career in the Canadian Football League. "I don't expect people to look at my story and feel bad for me. A lot of what I did was self-inflicted," he says. "I'm at a point now where I can look back, I can reflect and realize that I was one way. That was wrong. What can I do moving forward because I can't change how I was."

Currently with the Montreal Alouettes, Manziel has just returned to practice this week after going through the league's concussion protocol. He could be activated for the team's next game on Friday.

USA TODAY's Steve Gardner contributed to this story

