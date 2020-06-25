Hall of Fame Game between Steelers and Cowboys postponed due to COVID-19

The traditional kickoff to the NFL preseason was set for Aug. 6. It will be pushed back to next year, along with this year's induction ceremony.

CANTON, Ohio — The Hall of Fame Game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys, the traditional kickoff to the NFL preseason, has been postponed to next year due to COVID-19 safety concerns, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The game was scheduled for Friday, Aug. 6 in Canton, Ohio.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which was set for August 8 in Canton, has also been postponed, Schefter said.

That ceremony, which was expected to welcome former Steelers coach Bill Cowher and legendary safety Troy Polamalu, will be pushed back to next year, Schefter said.

The Steelers now are expected to report to training camp July 28, nearly a week later than they would have had they opened preseason play a week early, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.