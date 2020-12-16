NFL not allowing mandated local bubbles during postseason

NFL teams won't be allowed to create local bubbles during the postseason by requiring players to stay at a hotel, except for the night before a game.
Teams will be allowed to continue paying for players who want to move into a hotel to avoid the risk of catching COVID-19 from family or roommates throughout the postseason, according to an NFL memo obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press.
That's because of the risk of significant spread of the virus when players and staff are gathered for an extended period of time at one hotel.