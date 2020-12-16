NFL not allowing mandated local bubbles during postseason

NFL teams won't be allowed to create local bubbles during the postseason by requiring players to stay at a hotel, except for the night before a game.

Teams will be allowed to continue paying for players who want to move into a hotel to avoid the risk of catching COVID-19 from family or roommates throughout the postseason, according to an NFL memo obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press.