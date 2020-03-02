Every year, people all over the nation tune in to watch the Super Bowl halftime show. With so many eyes on the performers, every halftime show gets its fair share of criticism.

Sunday's Super Bowl LIV halftime show featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira has drawn criticism from some viewers online for being "too sexy." The negative comments focused on the two women's outfits and dance moves, with many focusing on Lopez's pole dance routine. However, in contrast to the criticism, many viewers pointed to Adam Levine's shirtless performance from the 2019 Super Bowl as evidence of a double standard for male and female performers.

RELATED: Demi Lovato delivers powerful Super Bowl anthem

RELATED: Latinas got loud: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira brought the heat in flawless Super Bowl halftime show

One twitter user acknowledged the hard work and talent that went into Lopez and Shakira's performance, but said it was "too sexy" for a "family oriented" event.

Others called the program "hyper-sexualized."

Some watching the show were quick to point out Adam Levine wasn't getting the same comments last year, despite performing shirtless. One Twitter user also applauded Lopez's pole dance, pointing out the strength it takes to perform on a pole.

Although many lauded Adam Levine's performance in 2019, he too got backlash for his shirtless performance. The FCC released a list of complaints it recieved a month and a half after the 2019 game, and 55 of them were about Maroon 5's shirtless performance.

Despite the backlash, many big names congratulated Shakira and Lopez on their performance. Jeb Bush even called it the "best Super Bowl halftime show ever."

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio gave a show an A+

Lopez's fiance, former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, posted a sweet video saying she "crushed it."