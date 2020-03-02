MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — On Sunday night -- and possibly through Monday morning -- the Kelce family found itself celebrating a Super Bowl.

By now, the Cleveland Heights, Ohio, natives should be pros at this: It marked the second time in the past three years they have done so.

Two years after Jason Kelce served as the starting center of the Philadelphia Eagles' championship squad, his younger brother, Travis Kelce, starred at tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs during their 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday night.

Asked what it means to add another Super Bowl title to the family, the younger Kelce had an emotional reaction while reflecting on his journey.

"[Jason] was a walk-on. I got a scholarship to the University of Cincinnati, but I was like a 2-star [recruit]. My father has always -- you know, we never got enough credit for the type of athlete we were," Kelce said as he began to choke up. "When I look in my father's eyes, man, I know that I made him proud. As a son, with a father that loves him and believes in him so much, that's the world. It really is.

"I love him, I love my mother. Donna, I love you. Aunt Judy, I love you, girl. Uncle Don -- I mean, I've had such unbelievable support throughout my entire life that this one isn't just for me, it's for everybody."

Selected in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Kelce has since emerged as one of football premier tight ends. The 5-time Pro Bowl selection led the Chiefs with 97 receptions for 1,229 yards and 5 touchdowns en route to amassing a 12-4 regular-season record in 2019.

On Sunday, Kelce caught six passes for 43 yards and 1 touchdown. He also drew a crucial pass interference call on a third-down play in the fourth quarter, which helped set up a 1-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to trim the 49ers' lead to 20-17.

