MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — T-minus 17 days until Super Bowl LIV kicks off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

While the teams who will be playing are still up in the air, the NFL posted on Twitter that Demi Lovato will sing the National Anthem.

It will be her first live performances since surviving a drug overdose in 2018, according to CNN.

It was previously announced that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform the halftime show.

For more information on Super Bowl LIV, click here.

Super Bowl LV will be played at Raymond J. Stadium on Feb. 7, 2021. You'll be able to watch the game on 10News WTSP.

