Jennifer Lopez is reflecting on her fiery Super Bowl halftime show performance with an empowering message to the girls who joined her on stage Sunday night.

The singer posted a video on Instagram showing the moments leading up to her performance with Shakira. Lopez's daughter, Emme also joined her mother on stage at the end of the performance. In the caption, she said she wanted all "the little girls on stage with me and all over the world" to know "how to use their voices and be proud of everything they are."

"We are proud to recognize that all of us together are what makes this beautiful country truly great." she added.

An earlier version of Lopez's statement also included reference to "other people" who "can try to build walls, keep us out or put us in cages." The deleted line seems to confirm speculation that the singer was sending a political message with her performance.

At one point in the halftime show, child performers could be seen singing in glowing spheres. Many interpreted the domed contraptions as a reference to the immigrant children being held at U.S. detention centers.

Lopez's 11-year-old daughter was one of the children in the glowing domes. She sang a cover of her mother's song "Let's Get Loud" before joining Lopez for a rendition of Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the USA." Lopez, who is of Puerto Rican descent, could be seen wearing a feathery cape with the Puerto Rican and American flag during the performance.

Lopez and Shakira previously said their halftime show would send a "message of unity."

“Two Latinas doing this in this country at this time is just very empowering to us,” Lopez said at a press conference.

It’s very important for us to convey a message of unity and also to show what a relevant force the Latin community is in this country,” Shakira added.