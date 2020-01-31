When the Chiefs won their first AFC championship in 50 years, chairman Clark Hunt and the rest of his ownership family decided that they would bring everyone associated with the franchise to the Super Bowl.

That includes coaches and players, front-office staff and scouts, the janitors and receptionists, and all of their families. Hunt estimates the Chiefs brought 2,000 people, a number that includes the security staff too. Hunt says they're still counting and may never know everyone brought to Miami.

“We’re still counting and I’m sure I’ll never know the exact number,” Hunt told the Associated Press. “One of the things we talk to the staff about is that we’re one team. There’s not a football side to the staff. There’s not a business side to the staff. I make that point to the players when I talk to them at training camp. I make that point to the rookies when I talk at the rookie dinner. We wouldn’t be here without every employee in the organization. We felt it only appropriate to bring the entire team.”

Tickets for the game currently average at $6,140, according to AP. According to StubHub, buyers are coming from 15 countries and 48 states, traveling an average of 1,540 miles for the big game.