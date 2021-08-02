Captain Sarah Kociuba leads historic Super Bowl flyover above Tampa

TAMPA, Fla — Super Bowl LV began with a one-of-a-kind flyover during the national anthem, and one of the pilots is an Ohio native who is getting lots of praise back home and around the nation.
The University of Dayton tweeted a picture of Captain Sarah Kociuba, saying the UD alumni graduated from the school's Air Force ROTC program back in 2012.
According to the university, Kociuba has had more than 90 combat missions and has over 1,700 flying hours.
Kociuba was piloting one of the three Global Strike Command bombers that zipped over Raymond James Stadium during the national anthem, performing a first-of-its-kind flyover.
Dubbed the trifecta, three different Air Force bombers took off from their respective military bases across the country. They included a B-52 from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota, a B-1 from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, and a B-2 from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.
Add all the Bs together, and you get 55.
- Super Bowl LV: Live updates during the game
- Deputies search for teen accused of stealing car with child inside
- Video shows crowds lining the streets of Ybor City on the eve of Super Bowl LV
- US Air Force performs trifecta flyover at Super Bowl LV in Tampa
- Brady, Gronk have most postseason touchdown passes in NFL history
- Plane makes emergency landing Pasco County
- Recipes to make for your Tampa Super Bowl LV party
- Here's how to avoid parking in downtown Tampa ahead of Super Bowl LV
- Everything you need to know about Super Bowl LV in Tampa
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter