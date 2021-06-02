According to the National Chicken Council's annual report, wing sales have gone up by seven percent.

FORSYTH, Ga. — What is a successful Super Bowl Sunday without one of America's Favorite Super Bowl snacks, chicken wings?

This year, you may have trouble finding America's Super Bowl staple.

"As of lately, within the past two or three weeks, we've been experiencing a lot of wing shortages from most of the suppliers that I shop with," Christopher Andrews said.

That's because America is facing a chicken wing shortage.

Andrews opened up Flavorz Eatery in October and says preparing for Super Bowl Sunday has been one of the restaurants challenges.

"Even the major suppliers, on down to the smaller ones, I've been weighing my options a little going around Atlanta and different areas and it's been pretty hard," Andrews said.

Due of the pandemic, trips to restaurants have decreased, but the demand for chicken wings has gone up.

According to the National Chicken Council's annual report, wing sales have gone up by seven percent.

Since the demand for chicken wings is on the rise, so is the price. We're talking prices as high as $2.71 a pound.

"If prices remain where they are, we may have to go up because it has been cutting into our profit as of lately," Andrews said.

Andrews says he's been stocking up on wings for a few weeks because he knew the Super Bowl Sunday, demand was going to be high.

"I took any advantages to buy some with the shortages that we're having," Andrews said.

He and his team have also been taking preorders for Sunday, so they have an idea of how many wings they will need.

"A lot of expectations are set pretty high for us, but I think we're prepared for them and we will be ready for everyone when the Super Bowl comes," Andrews said.