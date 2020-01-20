AUSTIN, Texas — The Super Bowl LIV teams are set! Now it's time to get to party planning and settling on your menu for the biggest day in pro football.

But what food do Texans most like to see as part of the spread? A recent study by Bid-On-Equipment.com analyzed Google searches across the U.S. to determine the most popular Super Bowl food in each state, as well as the top 20 largest cities in the country.

According to the study, the most popular dish searched in Texas is seven-layer dip. And in Austin, the most searched for Super Bowl food is beef nachos.

Apparently, Texas is big on chips and dips in general. In Houston and San Antonio, the most-searched dish was buffalo chicken dip; in Dallas, it was seven-layer dip; and in Fort Worth, beef nachos.

The study also surveyed 1,200 Americans on some basic Super Bowl questions. They found that the average amount spent on Super Bowl food is $69 and the average amount spent on hosting a Super Bowl party is $174. As for how fans plan to watch the game, 43% of the people surveyed plan to watch at home, 36% plan to go to a party, 15% plan to host a party and 7% plan to watch at a bar or restaurant.

Twenty-five percent of those surveyed said they only watch the Super Bowl for the commercials and 39% said they believe the halftime show is too long.

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will go head-to-head for the championship title on Feb. 2.

