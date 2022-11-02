Super Bowl Sunday | Save more by dining in or taking out?

We take a look at the pros and cons of dining out and staying in this Super Bowl Sunday.

WACO, Texas — Pizza, wings, beer, chips and salsa. They are all staples that come with Super Bowl Sunday. While football is the main focus of the day, food takes a close second as Super Bowl parties commence and fans head out to bars and restaurants to check out the action.

For the most part, we found through H-E-B's website that prices at the local grocery store will save you money this Super Bowl Sunday, especially if you are feeding a large group.

A six-pack of beer will cost you $6, a frozen pizza will run you $5 and chips and salsa will set you back about $6.

But, if you're looking for fresh food and less hassle, dining out or taking out might be the best option.

Kyle Ferguson, a partner at Shorty's Pizza Shack in Waco says that their main business will come from take-out orders. He says the 18-inch pepperoni pizza is usually their best seller.

"Brings in a lot of to-go orders," Ferguson said. " Usually starts around 2 o'clock and then stops right around 5, 5:15. It'll trickles in after that, but that's really when a lot of pizzas are coming in and out of that oven."

While he didn't have exact numbers for how much business they do on the Super Bowl, he says it isn't uncommon for some of their larger clients to order in excess of 200 pizzas.

He calls Shorty's a laid-back environment and expects Sunday to be fun.

"We're all kinda like family here, the customers," he said. "We all have a good time together."

Bubba's 33 is a great spot for a loud atmosphere. TVs line the walls inside the Waco and Killeen area restaurants.

"We’re excited for everyone to come here and celebrate with us," Manager Corey Kellam said.

He says Friday alone, they prepped hundreds of pounds of chicken wings. He loves the excitement that comes with gameday.