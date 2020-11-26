Texans feast, top Lions 41-25 on Thanksgiving Day | See highlights

Watt had his second career pick-six in the first quarter.

DETROIT — Deshaun Watson had a pair of go-ahead touchdown passes in the first half and threw for two more scores in the fourth quarter to help the Houston Texans pull away and beat the Detroit Lions 41-25 on Thursday.

Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt had an early pick-6 and Will Fuller had six receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns for the Texans, who have won two straight for the first time this season and three of their past four games with interim coach Romeo Crennel.

Below are highlights of the game.

First half highlights

The Lions got on the board first on their opening drive as Adrian Peterson punched it in from a yard out. 7-0 Detroit.

After a Texans drive stalled, Detroit got the ball back and Lions QB Matthew Stafford was picked off by JJ Watt, who took it in back 20 yards for the score to get Houston the board. Houston missed the extra point and trailed 7-6

With the pick-six, Watt joins Jason Taylor and Julius Peppers as the only players in NFL history with at least 100 sacks and six touchdowns.

On the Lions first play of the next drive, they gave it right back!

And Houston took full advantage with this Deshaun Watson to CJ Prosise to give Houston the 13-7 lead.

The Texans' lead didn't last long as after a Detroit takeaway, Adrian Peterson got his second touchdown of the day. 14-13 Detroit.

Houston struck right back with this Watson to Duke Johnson touchdown pass. Texans up 20-14.

Ki'imi Fairbairn added three more on a field goal and Houston now has a 23-14 lead on Detroit.

Second half highlights

Watson stays on fire, hitting Will Fuller with the 40-yard bomb. Houston converts the 2-point conversion to take a 34-17 lead.

It was a TD pass that caught the attention of Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes.

That man @deshaunwatson is special! 🎯🎯 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 26, 2020

With that touchdown pass, #Texans QB @deshaunwatson has become the only quarterback in each of the past two seasons to record at least 250 passing yards and one touchdown pass in 10 of the first 11 games of a season. pic.twitter.com/ERiwWrRGii — Texans PR (@TexansPR) November 26, 2020

The Texans quickly scored again, this time with a little trickery. Watson to Fuller for the second straight score. Texans up 41-17.

Detroit made it a little tighter with this scoring strike. Texans still had the lead, 41-25.