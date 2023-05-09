LIVE UPDATES: Ravens lead Texans 25-9 in fourth quarter | Watch live on KHOU 11

A new head coach, a new starting quarterback and new hope. The Houston Texans open the season as underdogs in Baltimore.

BALTIMORE — The Houston Texans are opening up the 2023 season in Baltimore. This is a new-look Texans teams -- Former Texans defensive star DeMeco Ryans takes over as head coach, rookie CJ Stroud is the new starting quarterback and the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft, Will Anderson, is expected to be a force on defense.

They face a big test in Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. If Houston is to start 1-0, they have to buck not only the odds, but also the trend in the head-to-head series. The Ravens are 10-2 against Houston, including a 33-16 win in their last meeting, which was back in a 2020 at NRG Stadium.

The Ravens are a 9.5-point favorite against the Texans, according to CBS Sports.

We are following the action and will post updates and highlights on this page.

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

The Houston defense stopped Jackson and the Ravens on a three-and-out.

Houston got the ball back but turned it over on downs, but Baltimore couldn't cash in, thanks to an interception.

Baltimore got on the board first with this JK Dobbins score.

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Houston got its first points of the season with a Ka'imi Fairbairn field goal.

Ka'imi gives us 3



HOU 3 - BAL 7 | 3:56 2Q pic.twitter.com/sDVECFYyMG — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 10, 2023

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Baltimore scored a touchdown on a 2-yard run by Justice Hill to increase its lead to 22-6.

Baltimore added another before the end of the third quarter to extend the lead more.

Houston's Will Anderson made Texans history in the fourth quarter, sacking Lamar Jackson and becoming the first rookie in franchise history to record a sack in their first game.