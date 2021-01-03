The move reunites Watt with former Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

HOUSTON — We no longer have to wonder where J.J. Watt will go after leaving the Houston Texans last month.

He posted the following photo to Twitter on Monday morning with the caption "Source: Me." It shows him wearing an Arizona Cardinals shirt but did not immediately offer additional details.

About 15 minutes later, Arizona's official Twitter account made it clear for anyone who was still confused: "Welcome to the Valley, @JJWatt! We have agreed to terms with J.J. Watt on a two-year contract."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, according to his sources, Watt is getting a $31 million, two-year deal with $23 million guaranteed.

This deal also reunites Watt with former Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded to the Cardinals during the 2020 offseason.

Based on this Instagram post from only a week ago, Hopkins should be happy about today's news. He posted a photo of him and J.J. together and wrote "Let’s finish what we started..."

The Cardinals host the Texans this season and travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys. The dates haven't been announced yet.

Last month, Watt announced via Twitter that he asked the owners of the Texans for his release and they "mutually agreed to part ways."

As a first-class champion on and off the field, Watt has become one of the most beloved athletes in Houston history.

In an emotional message, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year expressed his love for the people of Houston. Read more and watch that story here.

J.J.'s departure from Houston wasn't a shock, but it was disappointing for fans.

At a press conference in late December, J.J. delivered an honest rant on the status of the team, saying he felt bad for the fans: