J.J. Watt choosing between Titans, Bills, and Packers, reports says

Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans, and Buffalo Bills are considered front-runners to land former Texans star, report says.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Rusinni, several teams have already made offers to the star defensive lineman.

Watt described his free agency experience as being “wild” in a tweet earlier this month following his release from the Texans. The former Texans star is free to sign with a team of his choice since he was released by the Texans.

NFL Insider John Clayton reports the Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans, and Buffalo Bills are considered front-runners to land the former three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

However, CBS Sports reports none of those teams are in position to offer Watt as much as $15 million a year based on their current salary cap situation. But a chance at a Super Bowl ring may be more important than his annual salary for Watt.

There is still time for these teams to free up cap space to make a run at Watt.

Watt announced via Twitter earlier this month that he and the Texans had agreed to mutually part ways. His release was part of major changes this offseason for the Texans franchise.

As a first-class champion on and off the field, Watt has become one of the most beloved athletes in Houston history.

“The city of Houston has been unbelievable to me," Watt said in an emotional message on Twitter. “I just want you guys to know I love you, I appreciate you. I appreciate the McNair family for giving me my first chance in the NFL."

Houston, I wanted you to hear this directly from me... pic.twitter.com/YqT3P6Lb6l — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 12, 2021

The star defensive lineman said Houston fans have always treated him like family -- except draft night when they booed him, he joked -- and he truly feels like they're part of his family.

"I came here 10 years ago as a kid from Wisconsin who'd never really been to Texas before, and now I can't imagine my life without Texas in it," Watt said. "Since that day, I've tried to do everything in my power to work and earn your respect and try to make you proud on and off the field. You guys have given me everything and more and I can only hope you feel like I've given you everything I have."

Watt said his connection with the fans here is special.