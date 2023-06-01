'Don’t screw up the announcement' | J.J. Watt says he is joining CBS, not CVS

HOUSTON — “For those starting a new job, don’t screw up the announcement.”
The former Houston Texans star is joining the NFL on CBS crew this fall following his retirement from football this past regular season. According to CBS Sports, Watt signed a multi-year deal to serve as an in-studio NFL analyst.
“A little tip for those starting a new job, don’t screw up the announcement,” Watt said in a follow-up tweet after the error in his first one. “That’s not a good way to start your first day on the job. Especially if that job is at a global network with millions, millions of viewers, hundreds of Emmys. You just want to start off on a better foot. I will be working at C-B-S this fall.”
Watt expressed his excitement for joining the crew and everything that comes with talking about football on Sundays.
“I am extremely excited to be joining JB (James Brown), Coach (Bill Cowher), Boomer (Esiason), Phil (Simms), and Nate (Burleson),” Watt said. “Talk a little NFL this fall, talk a little life, and have a global platform to make fun of my brothers on. It really is a great opportunity I am very much looking forward to.”
The three-time Defensive Player of the Year also talked about how excited he is to share with fans.
“I am very (much) looking forward to talking NFL with all you fans. Hopefully giving you some knowledge, a little experience, and maybe some laughs along the way. It’s going to be a lot of fun. I’m excited to join C-B-S,” Watt said reiterating his new employer.
Twitter had fun with Watt's initial error.
Apparently, confusing the two is a common mistake.
Others pointed out that Watt might look a little out of place at CVS.
It has been an eventful year for Watt. Most recently, it was announced that he would be inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor.
Before that, he and his wife Kealia would be investing in the Burnley Football Club.
Of course, you cannot forget that prior to announcing his retirement, J.J. and Kealia welcomed their first child, Koa.