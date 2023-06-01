'Don’t screw up the announcement' | J.J. Watt says he is joining CBS, not CVS

The former Houston Texans star will be joining James Brown and NFL on CBS on Sundays in the fall.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — “For those starting a new job, don’t screw up the announcement.”

That’s J.J. Watt’s message after he accidentally tweeted he got a job a CVS instead of CBS.

The former Houston Texans star is joining the NFL on CBS crew this fall following his retirement from football this past regular season. According to CBS Sports, Watt signed a multi-year deal to serve as an in-studio NFL analyst.

“A little tip for those starting a new job, don’t screw up the announcement,” Watt said in a follow-up tweet after the error in his first one. “That’s not a good way to start your first day on the job. Especially if that job is at a global network with millions, millions of viewers, hundreds of Emmys. You just want to start off on a better foot. I will be working at C-B-S this fall.”

Watt expressed his excitement for joining the crew and everything that comes with talking about football on Sundays.

“I am extremely excited to be joining JB (James Brown), Coach (Bill Cowher), Boomer (Esiason), Phil (Simms), and Nate (Burleson),” Watt said. “Talk a little NFL this fall, talk a little life, and have a global platform to make fun of my brothers on. It really is a great opportunity I am very much looking forward to.”

Sorry, sorry…



C “B” S.



Very excited to be joining the crew for a few Sunday’s this fall!! @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/TrF6PEzGAy — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 29, 2023

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year also talked about how excited he is to share with fans.

“I am very (much) looking forward to talking NFL with all you fans. Hopefully giving you some knowledge, a little experience, and maybe some laughs along the way. It’s going to be a lot of fun. I’m excited to join C-B-S,” Watt said reiterating his new employer.

Twitter had fun with Watt's initial error.

What were the transferable skills? 😄 — Lisa Carter Garcia (@LisaKCarter) June 29, 2023

Apparently, confusing the two is a common mistake.

I can’t tell you how many times my grandmother has told her card friends that I host a radio show for CVS. They probably all think she has lost her marbles by now. — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) June 29, 2023

Others pointed out that Watt might look a little out of place at CVS.

JJ Watt showing for a staff meeting at a random CVS pic.twitter.com/v6qrxNAgPb — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) June 29, 2023

It has been an eventful year for Watt. Most recently, it was announced that he would be inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor.

Before that, he and his wife Kealia would be investing in the Burnley Football Club.