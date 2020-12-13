Texans beat down by Bears in 36-7 loss

Deshaun Watson was sacked seven times in Houston's ninth loss of the season.

CHICAGO — Mitchell Trubisky outplayed Deshaun Watson in their first meeting since they entered the NFL by throwing for three touchdowns and the Chicago Bears snapped a six-game losing streak with a 36-7 victory over the Houston Texans.

David Montgomery ran for an 80-yard touchdown on Chicago’s first play from scrimmage.

Watson was sacked a career-high-tying seven times including a safety by Khalil Mack.

The Bears stopped their worst skid since the 2002 team dropped eight in a row to match a franchise record.