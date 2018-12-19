HOUSTON - Four Houston Texans have been selected as starters for the 2019 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Tuesday.

J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney, DeAndre Hopkins and Benardrick McKinney were selected for the game to be held Jan. 27, 2019, in Orlando, Fla.

Deshaun Watson, Kareem Jackson, Tyrann Mathieu and Lamar Miller were also selected as alternates.

Clowney was selected to his third-career and third-consecutive Pro Bowl. Hopkins was also selected to his third-career and second-consecutive Pro Bowl. Watt will make his fifth-career Pro Bowl appearance, and McKinney will make his first.

This marks the 15th-consecutive season the Texans have had at least one player selected to the Pro Bowl and the most since 2012.

