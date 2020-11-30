Texans' Will Fuller, Bradley Roby both suspended for six games

Fuller posted on Instagram Monday that he was suspended. Roby later released a statement that he was also suspended.

HOUSTON — Two Houston Texans starters are suspended for using banned substances. Both said they didn't realize what they were taking was against league rules.

Those two Texans are WR Will Fuller and DB Bradley Roby. Fuller posted the news on Instagram. Hours later, we get a statement from Bradley Roby. Both say they're suspended for six games.

Fuller posted that he thought what he was taking was permitted under the policy and says he was misled by the person who prescribed the medication.

Below is the full text of the post from Fuller.

“Earlier this year, I sought treatment from a medical professional who prescribed medication that he believed to be permitted under the NFL’s drug policy. As it turns out, my trust in this professional was misplaced because this medication was NOT a permitted substance under the NFL Policy on Performance Enhancing Substances.



As a result of this mistake, I have been suspended for six games for taking this prohibited medication. I want to sincerely apologize to the Texans organization and all of my fans for this mistake. I am looking forward to putting this all behind me and returning better than ever in 2021.



Thank you, Will”

Fuller is coming off one of the best games of his career, with six catches for 171 yards and two TDs in Houston's win over Detroit.

Texans' WR Will Fuller says he's been suspended for PED violation, per his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/teUZhx5CKt — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) November 30, 2020

Then Monday night, NFL.com and ESPN reported Roby's suspension. Like Fuller, Roby said he wasn't aware what he was taking was against league rules. He apologized to the Texans, his teammates, family and fans.

Texans’ CB Bradley Roby announced he also is being suspended six games. pic.twitter.com/pNcNC8otAU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 1, 2020

The Texans only have five games left on the schedule.