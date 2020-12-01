HOUSTON — Bill O'Brien was born in Massachusettes in 1969. He's 50.

O'Brien went to Brown University. He played on the football team from 1990 to 1992.

O'Brien started coaching in 1993 and took over in Houston when the Texans fired Gary Kubiak during the 2013 season. O'Brien was officially introduced as Houston's head coach on Jan. 2, 2014.

Here's a look at how the Texans have fared during O'Brien's tenure:

2014: 9-7

2015: 9-7*

2016: 9-7*

2017: 4-12

2018: 11-5*

2019: 10-6*

The Texans made the playoffs in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019.

O'Brien has a 2-3 playoff record and has never led the Texans past the Divisional Round.

The Texans won one playoff game in 2016 and another in 2019.

