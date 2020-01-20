As you may have heard, the matchup for Super Bowl LIV is set with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers squaring off in Miami on Feb. 2.
And while the Chiefs have opened as a 1.5-point favorite in the game with an over-under point total of 54, there is much more you can bet on than just the action on the field.
In recent years, Super Bowl prop bets have become a mainstay of the big game, whether you're using them for entertainment, charity purposes or actually betting on them. And this year's contest features no shortage of options, with SportsBetting.ag releasing the initial batch of prop bets, beginning with which songs Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform during their halftime show.
(For the gambling uninitiated, -100 odds requires a bettor to risk $100 in order to profit $100 on a successful bet, while +200 odds means that a successful $100 wager would return a $200 profit)
First J.Lo song performed?
- Let's Get Loud +300
- On The Floor +300
- Live It Up +500
- Dinero +600
- El Anillo +700
- Get Right +1000
- Waiting for Tonight +1000
- Love Don't Cost a Thing +1200
- If You Had My Love +1500
- Jenny from the Block +2000
First Shakira song performed?
- Whenever, Wherever +250
- Dare (La La La) +300
- La Tortura +400
- Can't Remember to Forget You +500
- Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) +600
- Loca +1000
- Beautiful Liar +1000
- She Wolf +1200
- La Bicicleta +1500
- Si Te Vas +2000
Last song performed during halftime show
- Live It Up +200
- Whenever, Wherever +250
- Can't Remember to Forget You +350
- Let's Get Loud +500
- On The Floor +600
Will J.Lo or Shakira be caught lip-syncing?
- Yes +700
- No -1500
How many songs will J.Lo and Shakira perform together?
- Over 1.5
- Under 1.5
In addition to the halftime show, SportsBetting.ag is also offering odds on the following odds on the National Anthem (which will be sung by Demi Lovato):
Any player raise a fist during the National Anthem
- No -1000
- Yes +500
Any player take a knee during the National Anthem:
- No -2500
- Yes +1000
D. Lovato Microphone Color During National Anthem
- Black -150
- Silver/Grey +150
- Any others +300
Demi Lovato Hair Color During National Anthem
- Black -250
- Any other +275
- Blonde +300
Demi Lovato Length of US National Anthem
- Over 1 minute and 59 seconds -250
- Under 1 minute 59 seconds +175
The commercials:
How many commercials will have a dog in it?
- Over 3.5 commercials -120
- Over 3.5 commercials -120
Will MC Hammer say "hammer time" in Cheetos commercial
- Yes -200
- No +150
MC Hammer say "too legit" in Cheetos commercial
- Yes -200
- No +150
Will Sam Elliott say "old town road" Doritos commercial
- Yes -300
- No +200
Which auto brand commercial will air first?
- Hyundai +175
- Kia +300
- Porsche +300
- Audi +400
- Toyota +400
Which beverage brand commercial will air first?
- Anheuser-Busch -175
- Mountain Dew +150
- Coca-Cola +350
Which food brand commercial will air first?
- Doritos +125
- Snickers +150
- Cheetos +300
- Avocados From Mexico +500
As well as the game itself:
Coin Toss
- Heads -105
- Tails -105
If a fan runs on the field who will tackle it first?
- Security +125
- Player +175
- Team Staff member +250
- Another fan +750
Will Tom Brady be mentioned?
- Yes -200
- No +150
Super Bowl MVP
- Patrick Mahomes +110
- Jimmy Garoppolo +275
- Raheem Mostert +800
- Damien Williams +1400
- George Kittle +1400
- Travis Kelce +1800
- Tyreek Hill +1800
- Nick Bosa +2500
- Deebo Samuel +3300
- Emmanuel Sanders +3300
- Sammy Watkins +3300
- Mecole Hardman +5000
- Tevin Coleman +5000
- Richard Sherman +6600
- Tyrann Mathieu +6600
- Harrison Butker +10000
- LeSean McCoy +10000
- Robbie Gould +10000
Color of liquid poured on winning head coach
- Lime/green/yellow +275
- Clear/water +300
- Red/pink +300
- Blue +400
- Orange +400
- Purple +1400
Who will the Super Bowl MVP mention first after getting award?
- Teammates +150
- God/religion +250
- Coach or coaches +500
- Winning city +500
- Family +700
- Owner +1400
