Dallas Stars drop reverse retro 2022 sweaters

The teaser video led to Stars fans online speculating what the newest reverse retro might look like.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — Get ready, Stars fans!

The Dallas Stars have dropped its latest reverse retro sweater. It all started when the Stars tweeted a teaser video on Wednesday morning alluding to the new potential uniform.

"👀 #reverseretro #DallasStars x @adidashockey," the team tweeted with the video.

It starts with a green background and the word "rebooting" on top of the Stars and Adidas logos. The video ends with a cryptic symbol and cuts to the words "stand by."

Watch the teaser video here:

The Dallas Stars have released reverse retro sweaters in the past, including a white uniform in the 2020-21 season honoring the famed 1999 Stanley Cup uniform "with a modern-day spin."

The teaser video led to Stars fans online speculating what the newest reverse retro might look like. Here are a few of the ones fans posted in the thread on Twitter:

Make this or don’t make one at all. pic.twitter.com/wdDyQduR17 — DeBoe’s Cup, Punk! (@sporty_who) October 19, 2022

On Thursday morning, the Stars released the 2022 reverse retro sweaters. Take a look:

They'll be available for purchase on Nov. 15.

The Stars have started out the 2022-23 season hot, winning their first three games and in convincing fashion. They've outscored their opponents 13-3 through three games.