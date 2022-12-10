x
Nhl

Dallas Stars drop reverse retro 2022 sweaters

The teaser video led to Stars fans online speculating what the newest reverse retro might look like.

DALLAS — Get ready, Stars fans! 

The Dallas Stars have dropped its latest reverse retro sweater. It all started when the Stars tweeted a teaser video on Wednesday morning alluding to the new potential uniform. 

"👀 #reverseretro #DallasStars x @adidashockey," the team tweeted with the video

It starts with a green background and the word "rebooting" on top of the Stars and Adidas logos. The video ends with a cryptic symbol and cuts to the words "stand by." 

The Dallas Stars have released reverse retro sweaters in the past, including a white uniform in the 2020-21 season honoring the famed 1999 Stanley Cup uniform "with a modern-day spin."

The teaser video led to Stars fans online speculating what the newest reverse retro might look like. Here are a few of the ones fans posted in the thread on Twitter: 

On Thursday morning, the Stars released the 2022 reverse retro sweaters. Take a look

They'll be available for purchase on Nov. 15. 

The Stars have started out the 2022-23 season hot, winning their first three games and in convincing fashion. They've outscored their opponents 13-3 through three games. 

